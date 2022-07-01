Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Trading Up 2.7%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.75. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.88 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.