United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.77. 5,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,250. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

