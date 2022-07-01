United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60. The company has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

