United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

