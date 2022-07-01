United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

