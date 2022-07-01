Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 8th Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 481,214 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 6.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $343,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

UNP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $213.49. 40,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average of $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.