UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

NYSE UNF opened at $172.18 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $236.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in UniFirst by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

