Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00024223 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $47.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

