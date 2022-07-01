Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $62.02. 2,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

