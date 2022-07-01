Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $79.75 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $79.75 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00523609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00267109 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038197 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

