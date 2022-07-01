UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,267,000 after purchasing an additional 199,485 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UDR by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

