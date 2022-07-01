UBS Group Reiterates €731.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

UBS Group set a €731.00 ($777.66) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €830.00 ($882.98) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($744.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($867.02) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($718.09) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €800.00 ($851.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MC stock opened at €581.70 ($618.83) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($277.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €582.18 and a 200 day moving average of €640.13.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

