UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,043,624 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 31.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $65,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 359,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,596. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

