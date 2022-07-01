Typhoon Network (TYPH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $572.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $95,921.49 and approximately $572.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.02260271 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00187247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

