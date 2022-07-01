Twinci 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $49,077.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. Twinci has a market capitalization of $13,157.26 and $49,077.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Twinci has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.87 or 0.03605157 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twinci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Twinci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

