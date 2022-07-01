TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TUI from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get TUI alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. TUI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.