Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BWS Financial

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29.
Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.
