Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at BWS Financial

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BWS Financial from $6.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 108,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

