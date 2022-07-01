Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.10. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,885. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

