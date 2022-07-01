Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes $6.25 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,663. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

