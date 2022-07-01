Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,603 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,331. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.