Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases Shares of 28,757 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,108,000. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.39 on Friday, hitting $472.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

