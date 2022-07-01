Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 345 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average of $197.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

