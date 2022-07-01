Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,423,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.