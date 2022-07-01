Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.61 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 96,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. 3M has a twelve month low of $127.30 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

