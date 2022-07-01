Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires Shares of 71,080 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. 19,608,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.