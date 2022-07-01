Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 2,050 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 19,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,815. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.