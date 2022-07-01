True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading 2.6% Higher

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.92. 88,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,690% from the average session volume of 4,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUERF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.