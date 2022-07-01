TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0645 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.96 billion and approximately $772.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,302.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,491,047,418 coins and its circulating supply is 92,491,055,756 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.