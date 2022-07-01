Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 5,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,994,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

