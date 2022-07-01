Trinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,028 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

