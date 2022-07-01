Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $75.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

