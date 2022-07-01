Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

