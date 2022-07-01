Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in June

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREVF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

