Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,851 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $173.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.32 and a 200-day moving average of $192.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

