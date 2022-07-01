Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $172.35 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average of $198.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

