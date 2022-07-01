Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,429 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.