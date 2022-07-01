Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 748 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $337.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.