Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEU stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

