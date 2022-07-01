Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

