Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Shares of META opened at $161.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

