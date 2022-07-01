Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,986,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,636,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.