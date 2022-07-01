Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 50,676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $96.92.

