Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.