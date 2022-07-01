Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 102,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

