Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.