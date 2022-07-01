Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.08 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises approximately 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

