Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

