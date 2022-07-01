Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 137,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

