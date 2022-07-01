Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $548,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

