Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 102,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $69.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

